Fruits Skittles Chewies 176G
- Energy758 kJ 179 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1723 kJ
Product Description
- Chewy Candies with Fruit Flavours.
- Orange, Lime, Lemon, Blackcurrant, Strawberry
- Product may contain an uneven mix of flavours.
- No shell!
- Softer texture!
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 176G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrin, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Emulsifier Lecithin, Colours E162, E163, E160a, E141, E153, Concentrates (Radish, Carthamus, Sweet Potato)
Storage
Keep Cool and Dry.
Number of uses
Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 44 g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- Po Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
176g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 44 g (%*)
|Energy
|1723 kJ
|758 kJ (9%)
|-
|407 kcal
|179 kcal (9%)
|Fat
|5.9 g
|2.6 g (4%)
|Of which Saturates
|3.3 g
|1.5 g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|87 g
|38 g (15%)
|Of which Sugars
|71 g
|31 g (34%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per Pack: 4, Portion Size: 44 g
|-
|-
