Meatless Farm 4 Plant Based Hotdogs 180G

£ 2.79
£15.50/kg
Clubcard Price
Per 1 Plant-Based Hot Dogs (as sold)
  • Energy520kJ 126kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.3g
    29%
  • Saturates0.6g
    6%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.65g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • 4 Plant-Based Hot Dogs made with pea protein
  • Did you know? We can achieve a lot of with meatless!
  • A plant-based diet can cut your dietary carbon footprint by up to 50%!
  • Get in Touch
  • To find out more visit: www.meatlessfarm.com
  • With Meatless Farm it's easy to create meat-free meals. Find delicious meat-free recipes and get more information about our plant-based products at:
  • www.meatlessfarm.com/meatless-recipes
  • Twitter.com/meatlessfarm
  • Facebook.com/meatlessfarm
  • Instagram.com/meatlessfarm
  • Meatless Farm Plant-Based Hot Dogs are a delicious meat-free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
  • The perfect nostalgic addition to a quick family midweek meal or a family movie night, create delicious posh dogs to suit all tastes with simple ingredients from sauerkraut and gherkins to a mixture of sauces and crispy onions! Made from our signature pea protein recipe, these hot dogs are a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant-based diet.
  • Meat free not taste free, Meatless Farm Hot Dogs have been lovingly made from plants, which means less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent.
  • Change Tastes Great
  • Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture!
  • Making a difference without tasting the difference.
  • Vacuum Packed.
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Copyright © 2020 The Meatless Farm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  • Lovingly made from plants
  • Rich in protein
  • Easy portion control
  • 100% Vegan
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (10%), Thickener (E461, E407), Cornflour, Modified Starch, Salt, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Stabiliser (E425), Dextrose, Spices and Herbs, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extracts

Storage

For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heating Category E (1000W). Remove from packaging, place 2 plant-based hot dogs on a microwaveable plate and cover. Cook on half power for 20 seconds. Leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.

Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.

Other
Instructions: Pan: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of simmering water for 8 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 4 minutes, turning frequently. Ensure food is pipping hot, serve and enjoy!

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • The Meatless Farm Co.,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • The Meatless Farm Co.,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info@meatlessfarm.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As Sold
Energy kJ1156
Energy kcal279
Fat22.9g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate6.4g
of which sugars1.4g
Fibre4.0g
Protein9.8g
Salt1.45g
Serves 4-

