Meatless Farm 4 Plant Based Hotdogs 180G
- Energy520kJ 126kcal13%
- Fat10.3g29%
- Saturates0.6g6%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.65g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- 4 Plant-Based Hot Dogs made with pea protein
- Did you know? We can achieve a lot of with meatless!
- A plant-based diet can cut your dietary carbon footprint by up to 50%!
- Meatless Farm Plant-Based Hot Dogs are a delicious meat-free alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
- The perfect nostalgic addition to a quick family midweek meal or a family movie night, create delicious posh dogs to suit all tastes with simple ingredients from sauerkraut and gherkins to a mixture of sauces and crispy onions! Made from our signature pea protein recipe, these hot dogs are a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant-based diet.
- Meat free not taste free, Meatless Farm Hot Dogs have been lovingly made from plants, which means less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent.
- Change Tastes Great
- Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture!
- Making a difference without tasting the difference.
- Vacuum Packed.
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Lovingly made from plants
- Rich in protein
- Easy portion control
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein (10%), Thickener (E461, E407), Cornflour, Modified Starch, Salt, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Stabiliser (E425), Dextrose, Spices and Herbs, Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extracts
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Category E (1000W). Remove from packaging, place 2 plant-based hot dogs on a microwaveable plate and cover. Cook on half power for 20 seconds. Leave to stand for 30 seconds before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Ensure that the product is hot throughout before serving.
Other
Instructions: Pan: Remove all packaging. Place in a pan of simmering water for 8 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little hot oil over a moderate heat for 4 minutes, turning frequently. Ensure food is pipping hot, serve and enjoy!
Produce of
Made in Germany
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy kJ
|1156
|Energy kcal
|279
|Fat
|22.9g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.45g
|Serves 4
|-
