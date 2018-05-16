We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fire Pit Gherkin & Dill Relish 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fire Pit Gherkin & Dill Relish 300G
£ 1.15
£0.38/100g
Per 20g
  • Energy87kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • A tangy and sweet relish with gherkins and dill.
  • A sweet and tangy gherkin and dill relish, the perfect topping for Hot Dogs
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gherkin (35%) [Gherkin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Salt], Water, Sugar, Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Dill, Turmeric, Flavouring, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy437kJ / 103kcal87kJ / 21kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate25.0g5.0g
Sugars21.5g4.3g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Chutneys, Relishes & Pickles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here