Tesco Meatballs In Smoky Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

½ of a pack (100g)
  • Energy839kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat14.0g
    20%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 202kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pork and beef meatballs in a red pepper, partially reconstituted sundried tomato and smoked paprika marinade.
  • Sharing Plates Pork & beef meatballs in a smoky paprika, sundried tomato & red pepper sauce
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Pork (18%), Beef (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Red Pepper, Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (7%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Sugar, Semi Dried Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Rosemary, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Fennel, Garlic Powder, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Thyme Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins. Remove the film lid completely. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 mins 50 secs /900W 1min 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made using British pork and beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove label completely

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack
Energy839kJ / 202kcal839kJ / 202kcal
Fat14.0g14.0g
Saturates3.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate11.0g11.0g
Sugars3.0g3.0g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein7.1g7.1g
Salt1.2g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

