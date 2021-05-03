Tesco Meatballs In Smoky Tomato Sauce 200G
Offer
- Energy839kJ 202kcal10%
- Fat14.0g20%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 202kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pork and beef meatballs in a red pepper, partially reconstituted sundried tomato and smoked paprika marinade.
- Sharing Plates Pork & beef meatballs in a smoky paprika, sundried tomato & red pepper sauce
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Red Pepper [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Pork (18%), Beef (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Onion, Red Pepper, Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (7%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Sugar, Semi Dried Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Rosemary, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Fennel, Garlic Powder, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Thyme Extract, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins. Remove the film lid completely. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 mins 50 secs /900W 1min 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Made using British pork and beef.
Preparation and Usage
Remove label completely
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack
|Energy
|839kJ / 202kcal
|839kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|14.0g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.1g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021