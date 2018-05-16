We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Please & Onion Bake 150g

Wicked Kitchen Please & Onion Bake 150g
  • Energy1766kJ 422kcal
    21%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates11.1g
    56%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1177kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry filled with onion and a coconut oil alternative to cheese.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures , and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with onion and Follow Your Heart® coconut oil alternative to cheese
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Onion (12%), Palm Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Potato, Coconut Oil (3.5%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Inactive Yeast, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Potato Protein, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Chive, Methyl Cellulose, Wheat Protein, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Cellulose, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bake (150g)
Energy1177kJ / 281kcal1766kJ / 422kcal
Fat13.5g20.2g
Saturates7.4g11.1g
Carbohydrate33.1g49.7g
Sugars2.7g4.1g
Fibre2.5g3.8g
Protein5.7g8.5g
Salt1.0g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

