Tesco Finest Roasted Garlic & Parsley Baguette with Sourdough 270g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ / 310kcal
- We use an 12 hour fermented starter dough and sourdough to give this baguette its characteristic tangy flavour. It's slowly proved to allow the flavour to develop and create the bread's soft, open texture then expertly baked to get the perfect crisp crust. Once baked it's filled with a rich roasted garlic and parsley butter to add the finishing touch.
- Made with a 12 hour fermented starter dough and filled with a roasted garlic & parsley butter.
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (12%), Roasted Garlic (2%), Fermented Rye Flour, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a baguette (68g)
|Energy
|1299kJ / 310kcal
|883kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|37.9g
|25.8g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|8.5g
|5.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
