Tesco Beautifully Balanced Green Thai Chicken Curry 380G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 108kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast, broccoli, mixed beans, babycorn and pepper in a green Thai style sauce with cooked brown rice and black lentils.
- Miso and soy marinated chicken breast, lentil jewelled brown rice and vegetables with green Thai style sauce.
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice (21%) [Brown Rice, Water], Water, Black Lentils (11%), Chicken Breast (9%), Broccoli, Black Turtle Beans, Roasted Onion, Green Bean, Babycorn, Edamame Soya Beans, Coconut Extract, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Soya Bean, Lime Leaf, Coriander Seed, Cornflour, Lime Zest, Honey, Rice, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Spirit Vinegar.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Cook on full power.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|452kJ / 108kcal
|1716kJ / 409kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|13.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|41.7g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|11.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|25.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
