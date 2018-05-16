We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Green Thai Chicken Curry 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Beautifully Balanced Green Thai Chicken Curry 380G
£ 3.50
£9.22/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1716kJ 409kcal
    20%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast, broccoli, mixed beans, babycorn and pepper in a green Thai style sauce with cooked brown rice and black lentils.
  • Miso and soy marinated chicken breast, lentil jewelled brown rice and vegetables with green Thai style sauce.
  • Pack size: 380G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice (21%) [Brown Rice, Water], Water, Black Lentils (11%), Chicken Breast (9%), Broccoli, Black Turtle Beans, Roasted Onion, Green Bean, Babycorn, Edamame Soya Beans, Coconut Extract, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Lemongrass, Lime Juice, Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Soya Bean, Lime Leaf, Coriander Seed, Cornflour, Lime Zest, Honey, Rice, White Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Cook on full power.
Stand for 1 minute before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy452kJ / 108kcal1716kJ / 409kcal
Fat3.4g13.0g
Saturates0.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate11.0g41.7g
Sugars1.7g6.4g
Fibre3.0g11.5g
Protein6.7g25.6g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here