Product Description
- Kings Beef Jerky Honey Bbq Protein Snack 100G
- The England Rose is an official registered trademark of the Rugby Football Union.
- Good for Rugby
- Founded by Former England Rugby Players
- The Official Meat & Protein Snack Supplier to England Rugby
- Adventure with a Protein Snack
- Only 1.5g Saturated Fat
- Over 27g Protein
- Supreme Protein
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Beef (Made with 135g of Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Demerara Sugar, Water, Tomato Puree, Honey (2%), Sea Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Concentrate, Black Pepper, Apricot Puree, Dried Garlic, Apple Concentrate, Spices, Dried Onion, Herb, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Eat the same day as opening.
Produce of
Made in the UK using beef from the EU and Non EU
Warnings
- The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.
Name and address
- New World Foods (Europe) Ltd,
- Oaklands Farm,
- Church Lane,
- Moor Monkton,
- York,
- YO26 8LA.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1220kJ/288kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|35.8g
|of which sugars
|28.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|27.4g
|Salt
|3.74g
Safety information
The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.
