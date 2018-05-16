We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kings Beef Jerky Honey Bbq Protein Snack 100G

£ 5.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • The England Rose is an official registered trademark of the Rugby Football Union.
  • Good for Rugby
  • Founded by Former England Rugby Players
  • The England Rose is an official registered trademark of the Rugby Football Union.
  • The Official Meat & Protein Snack Supplier to England Rugby
  • Adventure with a Protein Snack
  • Only 1.5g Saturated Fat
  • Over 27g Protein
  • Supreme Protein
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Beef (Made with 135g of Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Demerara Sugar, Water, Tomato Puree, Honey (2%), Sea Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Pineapple Concentrate, Black Pepper, Apricot Puree, Dried Garlic, Apple Concentrate, Spices, Dried Onion, Herb, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Eat the same day as opening.

Produce of

Made in the UK using beef from the EU and Non EU

Warnings

  • The oxygen absorber sachet in this pack is not for consumption.

Name and address

  • New World Foods (Europe) Ltd,
  • Oaklands Farm,
  • Church Lane,
  • Moor Monkton,
  • York,
  • YO26 8LA.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1220kJ/288kcal
Fat3.8g
of which saturates1.5g
Carbohydrate35.8g
of which sugars28.1g
Fibre0.3g
Protein27.4g
Salt3.74g

Safety information

