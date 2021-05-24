We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Itsu Hotsu Potsu Lucky Katsu 97G

Itsu Hotsu Potsu Lucky Katsu 97G
£ 2.75
£2.84/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Rice noodles with vegetable gyoza topped with dried red pepper & seaweed and a sachet of katsu flavour miso based broth.
  • 3 veg gyoza dumplings, noodles & hand-crafted broth
  • Add water & enjoy
  • Source of protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Pack size: 97G
  • Source of protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Gyoza (39%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetables [Carrot, Leek, Spring Onion, White Onion, Sweet Cabbage], Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], High Protein Soya Mince, Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Corn Oil, Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Alcohol], Wheat Gluten, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract; Onion Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Protein, Soy Seasoning [Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar], Black Pepper], Rice Noodles (38%) (Rice, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Katsu Broth (22%) (Soybean Paste Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Sugar, Bonito (Fish), Water, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Alcohol], Rice Bran Oil, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Curry Powder (contains Mustard), Spice Mix, Salt, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Coriander), Dried Red Pepper, Seaweed (Wakamel)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Crustacean and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing. Use by: see top of pot.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,
  • WC1V 6RL,
  • UK.
  • itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

97g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per: 100gas prepared per: pot
Energy (kJ)312950
Energy (kcal)74225
Fat (g)0.72.1
of which saturates (g)0.10.3
Carbohydrate (g)1443
of which sugars (g)1.23.7
Fibre (g)0.72.1
Protein (g)2.47.1
Salt (g)0.581.8
This pot contains 1 serving

