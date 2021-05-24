Itsu Hotsu Potsu Lucky Katsu 97G
- Rice noodles with vegetable gyoza topped with dried red pepper & seaweed and a sachet of katsu flavour miso based broth.
- 3 veg gyoza dumplings, noodles & hand-crafted broth
- Add water & enjoy
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat
- Pack size: 97G
Ingredients
Vegetable Gyoza (39%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetables [Carrot, Leek, Spring Onion, White Onion, Sweet Cabbage], Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], High Protein Soya Mince, Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Corn Oil, Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Alcohol], Wheat Gluten, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract; Onion Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Salt, Soya Protein, Soy Seasoning [Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar], Black Pepper], Rice Noodles (38%) (Rice, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Katsu Broth (22%) (Soybean Paste Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Sugar, Bonito (Fish), Water, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Alcohol], Rice Bran Oil, Alcohol, Yeast Extract Powder, Curry Powder (contains Mustard), Spice Mix, Salt, Paprika Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Coriander), Dried Red Pepper, Seaweed (Wakamel)
Allergy Information
- May contain Crustacean and Molluscs. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for freezing. Use by: see top of pot.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pot contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
97g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as prepared per: 100g
|as prepared per: pot
|Energy (kJ)
|312
|950
|Energy (kcal)
|74
|225
|Fat (g)
|0.7
|2.1
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14
|43
|of which sugars (g)
|1.2
|3.7
|Fibre (g)
|0.7
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|2.4
|7.1
|Salt (g)
|0.58
|1.8
