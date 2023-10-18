We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset

Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset

Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset
Customise Your Play-Doh Pancakes: there are so many ways children can get creative with four different pancake cutter shapes, the pretend syrup extruder and plenty of colours in this play food setFlip 'N Fun Frying Pan Toy: this Play-Doh breakfast toy for children 3 years and up lets you make and flip Play-Doh pancakes with the button on the toy skilletFlip your little chef's imagination with Play-Doh Flip 'n Pancakes! The frying pan toy in this Play-Doh breakfast set really flips your pretend pancakes into the air with the push of a button. Make Play-Doh pancakes in four different shapes with the cutters and eight pots of non-toxic modelling compound, then flip them, stack them on the plates and top them off with pretend syrup and half-moulds! Add this set to your collection of Play-Doh Kitchen Creations toys, give it as a present for children 3 years and up, or bring it out for arts and crafts time.
H21.6cm x W20.3cm x D6.7cmHasbro, Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

Lower age limit

3 Years

