Playdoh Flip & Pancakes Playset

Customise Your Play-Doh Pancakes: there are so many ways children can get creative with four different pancake cutter shapes, the pretend syrup extruder and plenty of colours in this play food set Flip 'N Fun Frying Pan Toy: this Play-Doh breakfast toy for children 3 years and up lets you make and flip Play-Doh pancakes with the button on the toy skillet Flip your little chef's imagination with Play-Doh Flip 'n Pancakes! The frying pan toy in this Play-Doh breakfast set really flips your pretend pancakes into the air with the push of a button. Make Play-Doh pancakes in four different shapes with the cutters and eight pots of non-toxic modelling compound, then flip them, stack them on the plates and top them off with pretend syrup and half-moulds! Add this set to your collection of Play-Doh Kitchen Creations toys, give it as a present for children 3 years and up, or bring it out for arts and crafts time.

H21.6cm x W20.3cm x D6.7cm Hasbro, Play-Doh and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

Lower age limit

3 Years