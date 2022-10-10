Talking Tables Confetti Balloon Gold
Product Description
- Talking Tables Confetti Balloon Gold
- Wow your guests with these great confetti spot balloons
- 12 in / 30 cm
- Please Dispose of Responsibly
- Widely Recycled
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions:
- Insert funnel into the neck of the balloon
- Place a small amount of confetti at a time into the funnel
- If the confetti gets stuck, gently push the confetti through the funnel
- Once the confetti is added, inflate with a balloon pump
- Create some static by rubbing the balloon on an item of clothing to help the confetti stick to the balloon
Warnings
- WARNING! Contains small parts which may present a choking hazard. Children under 8 years can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Adult supervision required. Keep uninflated balloons away from children. Discard broken balloons at once. Made of natural rubber latex. Use a pump to inflate. Do not over inflate. Retain this information for future reference.
Name and address
- Table Fun,
- London,
- SW4 6JP.
- Siriusdreef 17-27,
- 2132 WT Hoofddorp,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Table Fun,
- London,
- SW4 6JP.
- Tel: +44 (0)20 7627 6767
Net Contents
8 x Confetti Balloons
Safety information
