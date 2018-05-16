Tesco Spa 200Ml Diffuser-Peony And Peach

Product Description
- Tesco Spa 200ml Reed Diffuser -Peony Blush and Peach
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: PPG-2 Methyl Ether, Limonene, PPG-2 Methyl Ether Acetate.
Preparation and Usage
- Carefully remove cap and insert reed sticks into the container, then turn the reed sticks over exposing the oil infused ends to the air. The reed will draw upon the oil and release fragrance into the air. For optimum performance turn every two to three days.
Warnings
- Warning! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Never use if there is any damage to the container. Do not allow this product to come into contact with fabrics, polished or painted surfaces, which may be damaged by the fragrance oil. Always place product on a non-porous coaster which will retain any spillages. Do not consume. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with skin and eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water. Do Not Light Reeds.
- Contains Cyclamen Aldehyde, Hydroxy-citronellal, Iso E Super, Piperonal. May produce an allergic reaction
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
