Rainbow High Junior Doll Assorted 2

- Cheer Style: The Series 1 characters now come in a glam cheerleading outfit that reflects their personality. Colour, style, looks so fly. We're the girls of Rainbow High. Collect the Rainbow of school spirit with Rainbow High Cheer fashion dolls. Each doll has got a cheerleading makeover in a gorgeous cheer outfit that reflects their glam style. She has gorgeous features, long eyelashes and beautiful, brushable hair in a ponytail. Her hair also features a cheerleader bow and barrette. She's fully articulated and posable. Her arms and legs bend, so she can strike loads of glamorous cheer poses. Each doll also comes with pom poms, so she can cheer on Rainbow High in style. Also includes hair comb. Collect all 6 Cheer fashion dolls - Ruby Anderson™, Poppy Rowan™, Sunny Madison™, Jade Hunter™, Skyler Bradshaw™ & Violet Willow™

H30.48cm x W20.32 x D8.13cm Batteries Not Included

Collect the Rainbow of school spirit with all new Rainbow High Cheer fashion dolls Pose Her: She's fully articulated and posable. Her arms and legs bend for so many glamorous poses

Suitable for ages 6yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years