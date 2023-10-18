We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Miraculous Fashion Doll

£18.00

£18.00

£18.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Miraculous Fashion Doll
These super poseable Fashion Dolls have 13 points of articulation to hit any action pose while saving Paris!They each stand 26cm tall and come equipped with their signature weapons, sidekick Kwamis, and Miraculous accessories, just like in the showPlease note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.Relive all the adventures from the Miraculous TV show with this super poseable Fashion Doll. You can move it around to pose and play in so many different positions. Each Fashion Doll stands 26cm tall and comes with its removable signature outfit, sidekick Kwami and cute accessories so you can play out all your favourite scenes! Choose from all your favourite characters! Suitable for ages 4+.
H26cm x W6cm x D3.5cm
Batteries Not included

Preparation and Usage

4 years+

Lower age limit

3 Years

