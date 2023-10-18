Miraculous Fashion Doll

These super poseable Fashion Dolls have 13 points of articulation to hit any action pose while saving Paris!

They each stand 26cm tall and come equipped with their signature weapons, sidekick Kwamis, and Miraculous accessories, just like in the show

Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.

Relive all the adventures from the Miraculous TV show with this super poseable Fashion Doll. You can move it around to pose and play in so many different positions. Each Fashion Doll stands 26cm tall and comes with its removable signature outfit, sidekick Kwami and cute accessories so you can play out all your favourite scenes! Choose from all your favourite characters! Suitable for ages 4+.