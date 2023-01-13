Hey Duggee Flip Phone

Have fun learning about colours, numbers and fun facts from the Squirrels with this interactive flip up phone.

It has a backlit screen and asks the child to find numbers and colours, listen to greetings and pretend to take pictures.

A chunky, classic flip-up phone with a backlit answer screen.

Call Duggee and 5 other characters from the series and find out what they are up to.

Pretend to take pictures. "Say cheese" Click!

Quiz key to hear questions, press a number or colour key to answer.