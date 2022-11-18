Bright Fairy Friends

Introducing the new series of BFF Bright Fairy Friends! Unbox your newest BFF to unveil which fairy you received along with multiple surprise fairy accessories! Press your fairy’s necklace to make her wings glow with radiating multi-colored lights! This season, the BFF Bright Fairy Friends Fairy dolls come with new fashion skirts, new accessories and a brand-new magical fairy tree door home! With the all-new light-up fairy tree door, not only are you getting your newest BFF inside, but the fairy tree door also has bright, motion-activated twinkling lights with a 20-minute timer, so you can use it as a night-light whenever you’re ready for bed! Collect all fairy dolls from each season and enjoy swapping out their fashions and accessories! Shine Together!

BATTERIES included with doll. X2 AAA