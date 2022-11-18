We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bright Fairy Friends

Bright Fairy Friends
Introducing the new series of BFF Bright Fairy Friends! Unbox your newest BFF to unveil which fairy you received along with multiple surprise fairy accessories! Press your fairy’s necklace to make her wings glow with radiating multi-colored lights! This season, the BFF Bright Fairy Friends Fairy dolls come with new fashion skirts, new accessories and a brand-new magical fairy tree door home! With the all-new light-up fairy tree door, not only are you getting your newest BFF inside, but the fairy tree door also has bright, motion-activated twinkling lights with a 20-minute timer, so you can use it as a night-light whenever you’re ready for bed! Collect all fairy dolls from each season and enjoy swapping out their fashions and accessories! Shine Together!
BATTERIES included with doll.  X2 AAA
MOTION-ACTIVATED twinkling fairy tree door home stores doll and accessories, and can also be used as a night-light.MAGICAL FAIRY WINGS glow when you press the fairy doll’s necklace.MULTIPLE SURPRISE ACCESSORIES: hairbrush, BFF barrette (2 pcs), fairy dust, fashion skirt, and doll stand included.

