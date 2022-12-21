Kinetic Sand Scents Ice Cream Treats Playset

Scented Kinetic Sand: Create your own ice cream treats with 454g of all-natural scented Kinetic Sand. This set includes Strawberry (pink), Chocolate (brown) and Vanilla (white) delightfully scented sand. Make Ice Cream Creations: Mix, mould and create your own ice cream sundaes, waffles, ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream cones. Kinetic Sand never dries out, so you can create again and again. 6 Serving Tools: The Ice Cream Treats Playset has everything you need to create your treats — a freezer-style tray, scoop, sundae cup, spoon, ice cream cone, waffle press and 6 topping accessories. Serve up your own scented Kinetic Sand treats with the Ice Cream Treats Playset. With three colours of scented Kinetic Sand (454g total), six different tools and moulds and six fun topping accessories, create ice cream sundaes, waffles, ice cream cookie sandwiches and ice cream cones. Kinetic Sand is the original magical, mouldable and mesmerising sand. Choose from the playset's Strawberry (pink), Chocolate (brown) or Vanilla (white) sand and scoop it from the freezer-inspired tray, just like in an ice cream shop. Layer each colour of Kinetic Sand inside the sundae cup and top off your treat with a cherry accessory. Next, create a waffle or cookies inside the press, or use the ice cream cone to mould some delightfully scented soft serve and customise with the topping accessories. Plus, paired with the Ice Cream Cone Containers (each sold separately), you can create even more delightful ice cream treats and use the container's scoop and cone as additional moulds. Kinetic Sand flows through your hands and never dries out, so you can create with the Ice Cream Treats Playset again and again. It's so satisfying, you won't be able to put it down — and now, you won't be able to resist smelling it. Kinetic Sand is non-toxic and hypoallergenic. It's made from natural sand and is wheat, gluten and casein free. Bring the ice cream parlour home and serve your own ice cream creations with the Kinetic Sand Scents Ice Cream Treats Playset.

H27.94cm x W22.86cm x D6.73cm

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

3 Years