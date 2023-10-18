Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set

Surprise Rainbow Creations: With 6 tools, mix your colours, layer in the mould, squish and reveal your shape! Slice with the knife, squish and let it flow! Create rainbow surprises again and again! Mix the Colours of The Rainbow: With three 127g Castle Containers included in red, yellow and blue primary colours, mix them together to create all the colours of the rainbow to use in your creations! Magical Flowing Sand: Feel the difference with Kinetic Sand, the original magical, mouldable, and mesmerising sand. Its unique formula makes it stick together so it easily shapes and moulds. Create mesmerising rainbow effects with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set! This set includes everything you need to mix and create the colours of the rainbow! With six different tools and three primary colours of Kinetic Sand (127g each of red, yellow and blue) in Castle Containers, there are so many ways to create! Kinetic Sand is the original mesmerising sand that flows through your hands and never dries out, so you can play again and again. Create perfectly-sized portions of Kinetic Sand to help you easily mix together the colours of the rainbow! Snap on one of the three stamps to the squisher tool, layer your sand segments into the stacker mould any way you want, and press down. Remove your creation from the mould to reveal your surprise patterned creation! Slice and dice with the kid-friendly slicer; mix your rainbow creation together; mould colourful castles and create again and again! Let Kinetic Sand flow through your hands - it's so satisfying, you won't be able to put it down! Film your sandisfying rainbow creations and create your own videos to share. Create surprise rainbow creations every time with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set!

H23.2cm x W15.5cm x D5.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years