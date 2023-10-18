We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set

Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set
Surprise Rainbow Creations: With 6 tools, mix your colours, layer in the mould, squish and reveal your shape! Slice with the knife, squish and let it flow! Create rainbow surprises again and again!Mix the Colours of The Rainbow: With three 127g Castle Containers included in red, yellow and blue primary colours, mix them together to create all the colours of the rainbow to use in your creations!Magical Flowing Sand: Feel the difference with Kinetic Sand, the original magical, mouldable, and mesmerising sand. Its unique formula makes it stick together so it easily shapes and moulds.Create mesmerising rainbow effects with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set! This set includes everything you need to mix and create the colours of the rainbow! With six different tools and three primary colours of Kinetic Sand (127g each of red, yellow and blue) in Castle Containers, there are so many ways to create! Kinetic Sand is the original mesmerising sand that flows through your hands and never dries out, so you can play again and again. Create perfectly-sized portions of Kinetic Sand to help you easily mix together the colours of the rainbow! Snap on one of the three stamps to the squisher tool, layer your sand segments into the stacker mould any way you want, and press down. Remove your creation from the mould to reveal your surprise patterned creation! Slice and dice with the kid-friendly slicer; mix your rainbow creation together; mould colourful castles and create again and again! Let Kinetic Sand flow through your hands - it's so satisfying, you won't be able to put it down! Film your sandisfying rainbow creations and create your own videos to share. Create surprise rainbow creations every time with the Kinetic Sand Rainbow Mix Set!
H23.2cm x W15.5cm x D5.5cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Creative & Construction Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here