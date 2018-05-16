The Jolly Hen 10 British Chicken Chipolatas 340G

Product Description
- The Jolly Hen 10 British Ckn Chipolatas 340g
- Using classic flavours of rosemary and thyme, with hints of lemon, we've taken the nation's favourite roast dinner, and turned it into a scrumptious and juicy chicken sausage - that the whole brood can enjoy.
- We are really proud of the sausages we have created; it's been a jolly journey from making them in Olly's kitchen to having them on supermarket shelves..
- We hope that you love them as much as we do.
- Josh, Max, Olly
- The chicken in this product comes for British producers inspected to Red Tractor Certified Standards
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Jolly Good Chicken Chipolatas with Rosemary & Thyme
- Dairy Free
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
British Chicken 80%, Water, Gluten Free Crumb, Gluten Free Crumb contains: Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Glycerol Monostearate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Seasoning: Salt, Spices, Caster Sugar, Herbs, Sodium Triphosphate, Dried Lemon Peel Granules, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Filled into Natural Sheep Casings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, we like our sausages grilled, but you can oven cook if you wish. These cooking instructions are a guide only. Ensure product is cooked and piping hot throughout, and the juices run clear.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre heated medium grill for 14-18 mins turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: (190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5) - place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven for 18-22 mins. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British chicken
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
- The Dairy Yard,
- Perrinpit Road,
- Bristol,
- BS36 2AT.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x 340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 58g Serving
|Energy kJ
|736kJ
|427kJ
|Energy Kcal
|176Kcal
|102Kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|7.9g
|4.6g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|19.4g
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.57g
|0.9g
|-
|-
