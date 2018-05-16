We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Jolly Hen 10 British Chicken Chipolatas 340G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Jolly Hen 10 British Chicken Chipolatas 340G
£ 3.00
£8.83/kg

Product Description

  • The Jolly Hen 10 British Ckn Chipolatas 340g
  • thejollyhen.com
  • We are generally up to fun stuff. So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
  • Using classic flavours of rosemary and thyme, with hints of lemon, we've taken the nation's favourite roast dinner, and turned it into a scrumptious and juicy chicken sausage - that the whole brood can enjoy.
  • We are really proud of the sausages we have created; it's been a jolly journey from making them in Olly's kitchen to having them on supermarket shelves..
  • We hope that you love them as much as we do.
  • Josh, Max, Olly
  • The chicken in this product comes for British producers inspected to Red Tractor Certified Standards
  • Red Tractor, Union Jack
  • recyclenow.com
  • UK Only
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Jolly Good Chicken Chipolatas with Rosemary & Thyme
  • Dairy Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

British Chicken 80%, Water, Gluten Free Crumb, Gluten Free Crumb contains: Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Glycerol Monostearate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Seasoning: Salt, Spices, Caster Sugar, Herbs, Sodium Triphosphate, Dried Lemon Peel Granules, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Filled into Natural Sheep Casings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, we like our sausages grilled, but you can oven cook if you wish. These cooking instructions are a guide only. Ensure product is cooked and piping hot throughout, and the juices run clear.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre heated medium grill for 14-18 mins turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: (190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5) - place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre heated oven for 18-22 mins. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British chicken

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
  • The Dairy Yard,
  • Perrinpit Road,
  • Bristol,
  • BS36 2AT.

Return to

  • The Jolly Hog Retail Ltd.,
  • The Dairy Yard,
  • Perrinpit Road,
  • Bristol,
  • BS36 2AT.

Net Contents

10 x 340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 58g Serving
Energy kJ736kJ427kJ
Energy Kcal176Kcal102Kcal
Fat 7.3g4.2g
of which saturates 2.2g1.3g
Carbohydrates7.9g4.6g
of which sugars 0.4g0.3g
Fibre 0.4g0.2g
Protein 19.4g11.2g
Salt 1.57g0.9g
This Pack Contains 5 Servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here