Tesco Finest Apple & Caramel Danish Tart 400G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ / 272kcal
Product Description
- Butter enriched pastry with cinnamon coated apple and caramel sauce, topped with sultanas and a sweet glaze.
- This crisp, flaky Danish pastry is generously filled with caramel sauce and finished by hand with juicy chunks of cinnamon spiced apple and rich sultanas.
- Crispy, flaky butter enriched pastry hand finished with juicy chunks of cinnamon spiced Jonagold apples and sultanas.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Apple (46%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramel (10%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Water, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Tartaric Acid), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Butter (Milk), Sugar, Sultanas (3.5%), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Pea Fibre, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Yeast, Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Acetic Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanut and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180ºC / Fan 160ºC / Gas 4 20 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a tart (100g)
|Energy
|1143kJ / 272kcal
|1143kJ / 272kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|39.3g
|39.3g
|Sugars
|21.7g
|21.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
