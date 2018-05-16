The Unbelievable Alt. Lambless Pieces 160G

- Energy558kJ 132kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 697kJ
Product Description
- Seasoned meat free pieces made with rehydrated textured soya and potato proteins.
- Does Not Contain
- Lamb, Banjoes, Wellies
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Love Me or I'm Free†
- Carbon analytics
- Low in Saturated Fat *
- *Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- 80% Less Co2 Emissions Than Lamb Pieces **
- **Preliminary lifecycle assessment 2019. Comparison based on UK lamb pieces.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- A Meat Free Marvel
- Lamb, bam, thank you mam
- High in Protein
- Ready to Cook
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Plant Proteins (64%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (Water, Soya Protein, Cornflour), Vegetable Protein Powder (Soya, Potato)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Malted Barley Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
For use by date see top of pack. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before cooking, use the same day.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Simply use instead of lamb in your fave recipes.
8 Mins
Heat 1 tsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging (obvs) and cook your lambless pieces for 4 mins, stirring frequently. Add 2 tbsp of water and keep cooking on a medium heat (stirring frequently) for 4 mins more, then use in your favourite recipe.
Cooking instructions are for the whole pack. This is just a guide, cooking appliances vary a bit, so always make sure your food is piping hot.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (80g)
|Energy
|697kJ
|558kJ
|-
|166kcal
|132kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|24g
|19g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.83g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
