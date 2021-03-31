Danone Simply Yogurt Strawberry 4X110g
- Energy336kJ 80 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Yogurt with a Fruit Layer
- Find out more at danoneyogurt.co.uk
- We Believe Focusing on the Simple Things Gives Us the Most Delicious Results
- That's why we've been passionate about live cultures since we started out in 1919. We use them to turn the milk (our blank canvas) into our deliciously thick and creamy yogurt. Even better, we've added a fruit layer that we think tastes amazing, all with no added sugar* or sweeteners. Simple as that. It's how we think yogurt should taste... thick and creamy but not too sweet.
- *Contains Naturally Occuring Sugars
- Danone
- Simply what matters
- Oh - and we've made all our packaging 100% recyclable, so when you're finished, the pot is just getting started.
- 100% Recyclable
- Rinse - Recycle
- Pop the lid in the pot
- 4 Delicious Pots
- Live Cultures
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 440G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Strawberry (8%), Concentrated Apple Purée, Apple Fibre, Black Carrot Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Preparation and Usage
- Retain This Packaging for Information
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- Careline: UK 0808-144-9451
- Careline: ROI 1800-949992
Net Contents
4 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pot (110g)
|% RI** (110g)
|Energy (kJ)
|305
|336
|4
|Energy (kcal)
|73
|80
|4
|Fat (g)
|2.6
|2.9
|4
|of which saturates (g)
|1.7
|1.9
|9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.7
|8.5
|3
|of which sugars (g)
|7.4
|8.1
|9
|Protein (g)
|4.2
|4.6
|9
|Salt (g)
|0.20
|0.22
|4
|**RI: Referenfce intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021