Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G

Product Description
- Thai Red Vegetable Curry with Brown Rice
- Creamy, zesty lemongrass, lime & coconut with chargrilled aubergine & baby corn
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- Great taste 2019
- A square meal in a round tub
- 313 calories per pot
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (20%), Thai Red Paste (15.1%) [Tomato Passata, Red Pepper, Water, Onion, Red Chilli Puree, Tomato Paste, Lemongrass Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Galangal Puree, Ginger Puree, Lime Leaves, Salt, Lemon Zest, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Ground Coriander, Cumin], Water, Red Pepper, Chargrilled Aubergine (7.8%), Sweet Potato, Baby Corn (6%), Carrot, Onion, Brown Rice (3.9%), Tamari [Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Lime Juice (1.5%), Sugar, Chopped Coriander, Gluten Free Flour [Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat]
Allergy Information
- Made in a kitchen that handles Peanuts, other Nuts & Sesame For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Suitable for home freezing. If freezing, freeze within use by date and consume within three months.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (900W Cat.E): Remove sleeve and lid. Rest lid loosely on top to allow steam to escape. Heat for 3 1/2 mins on full power, stirring halfway through. Allow to stand for 1 min. As microwave powers vary, please check manufacturer's instructions. If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Guidelines only. Check contents are piping hot before serving
Do not reheat once cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Warm on a medium heat, stirring occasionally, until piping hot (usually 5 - 6 mins). If heating from frozen, allow extra time.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Soulful Food Ltd.,
- Unit 1,
- 35 White Hart Ave,
- London,
- SE28 0GU.
Return to
We'd love to hear your thoughts... Visit us at soulfulfood.com
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot
|Energy kJ
|345
|1310
|Energy kcal
|82
|313
|Fat
|4.0g
|15g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|39g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|15g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.7g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.54g
|2.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
