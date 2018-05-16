Product Description
- Askeys Pink Waffle Cones 10 Pack
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Potato Flour, Coconut Oil, Wheat Fibre, Beetroot Extract, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carmine, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before End: see top of packStore in a cool, dry place. After opening, place in an airtight container and consume within 1 month.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve with ice cream
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- Guarantee
- If this product fails to meet your expectations, please return the pack and contents to Askeys Customer Services at the address shown below side of pack, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cone
|Energy
|1720kJ
|206kJ
|-
|407kcal
|48kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|3.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|80.8g
|9.7g
|of which sugars
|25g
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.6g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.04g
