Tesco Garlic and Herb Pork Chunks 400g

- Energy1513kJ 362kcal18%
- Fat19.6g28%
- Saturates5.9g30%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ / 250kcal
Product Description
- Diced pork shoulder with garlic and herbs.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Chunks of pork with a garlic and herb marinade
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Mint, Oregano, Thyme, Dried Onion, Thickener (Guar Gum), Parsley, Citric Acid, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cumin, Ginger, Flavouring, Clove, Sunflower Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 10-12 minutes. Turn frequently.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (145g**)
|Energy
|1043kJ / 250kcal
|1513kJ / 362kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|19.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|25.0g
|36.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 290g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021