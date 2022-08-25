Ben & Jerrys Cookie Dough Peace Pop 80Ml

Great taste
I love ice cream and gave this a try the flavours combination was fantastic and it melted in the mouth it's very More ish and I could have eaten a number of tubs it is great as a treat or a pudding for after a meal
Yummy ice cream,perfect snack size!
I often find ice cream based ice lollies too large and by the time I finish feel a bit sickly. This was not the case with the Ben& Jerry's Cookie Dough Peace Pop. It was the perfect round shape. The cookie dough was delicious and the little bite of caramel through it just topped it off. My son loved it too. I'll definitely buy again!
I wish I could review this...
...but my family ate it all before I got to try it!! Safe to say it got rave reviews from my husband and daughter and I have been asked to buy it again. I have agreed on the proviso that I get first dibs next time!!
Delicious
I absolutely love Ben and Jerry ice cream. It's our go to treat Ice cream. I couldn't wait to try their new ice cream peace pop. And it didn't disappoint. A handy Ice cream on a stick to eat on the go. As always it tastes amazing with its fair trade ingredients of chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chips and cookie dough centre. It tastes amazing and I would definitely buy them again
Tasty
I bought these for me and my kids to try They are so yummy I bought the cookie dough Which is frozen.. have to defrost before eating They are amazing But I don't like the lice, they are too expensive for a tiny amount
Wow
This is by far the tastiest ben and Jerry's product I have ever had, so sweet and creamy. Expensive but worth it. Would definitely purchase again. Love the funky colourful wrappers and box that they come in.
Tasty
Very tasty product will buy in the shops again when I fancy some will definitely recommend to friends and family good value for money Very tasty not to rich or creamy it was perfect Nothing to complain about very nice indeed
Awesome Icecream
These are a bit small but I find it is the perfect size for a sweet treat. Sure they're very sweet and a bit pricey, but it's ben and jerry's and they are chocolate covered vanilla and cookie dough lollies, not sure what people where expecting. The texture is creamy, like any Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
It's ok nothing can beat the original
Saw this and thought why not eh who doesn't like Ben and Jerry's. It was nice and it was a plus it being on a stick etc but nothing can beat a original ben and Jerry's from the tub. It's good to have on the go but for movie nights the tub is needed!!!
Indulgent but delicious
Like a party in your mouth! So delicious, exactly what you would expect from Ben and Jerry's. These will definitely become a staple in my diet as summer approaches! Just wish you could buy them in more places. Yum!