Ben & Jerrys Cookie Dough Peace Pop 80Ml

4.7(27)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerrys Cookie Dough Peace Pop 80Ml

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£0.90
£1.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Dairy vanilla ice cream with chocolate pieces (3%), a cookie dough centre (16%) and a milk chocolatey coating (21%)
  • Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Peace Pop ice cream stick features a thick cookie dough centre in vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips dipped in a chocolatey coating. Keep this 3-pack of euphoric Cookie Dough Peace Pops on hand for those times when you need a sweet and dough-licious pick-me-up (or are completely out of frozen desserts)!
  • Whether you’re relaxing with a good movie or shaking it to your favorite song, everything’s a little sweeter with a Cookie Dough Peace Pop in hand! We started mixing ice cream and cookie dough way back in 1984 when an anonymous fan suggested it at our very first Scoop Shop. We gave it a try and couldn’t get enough. Neither could our fans because we’re still finding new and exciting ways to combine ice cream and cookie dough all these years later. The Cookie Dough Peace Pop takes that cookie dough love to the next level — no bowl or spoon needed, just your love for the euphoria of Ben & Jerry’s. Grab a Peace Pop today and enjoy Ben & Jerry’s dough-phoria anytime, anywhere.
  • Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Peace Pops are made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla and come in responsibly sourced packaging. So, you can feel good about every bite
  • Ben & Jerry’s ice cream operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone who’s connected to our business
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peace Pop ice cream includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peace Pop ice cream is Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Peace Pop ice cream uses responsibly sourced packaging, flow wrap made with 88% paper (FSC-certified), recyclable.
  • Pack size: 80ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, water, skimmed MILK powder, cream (MILK) (14%), vegetable oils (sunflower, fully refined soybean), WHEAT flour, coconut fat, EGG yolk¹, cocoa mass, glucose syrup, fat-reduced cocoa powder, butter (MILK), brown sugar, salt, emulsifiers (SOY lecithin, sunflower lecithin), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), molasses, cocoa butter, EGG¹, flavourings, whole MILK powder, MILK fat, vanilla extract. May contain: nuts. >Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 25%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. ¹Free range eggs

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Greece

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

80 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1473 kJ1275 kJ1016 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)352 kcal304 kcal243 kcal0%
Fat (g)22 g19 g15 g21%
of which saturates (g)9.7 g8.4 g6.7 g34%
Carbohydrate (g)33 g29 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)28 g24 g19 g21%
Protein (g)4.6 g4 g3.2 g6%
Salt (g)0.38 g0.32 g0.26 g4%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 1 portions)----
27 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great taste

5 stars

I love ice cream and gave this a try the flavours combination was fantastic and it melted in the mouth it's very More ish and I could have eaten a number of tubs it is great as a treat or a pudding for after a meal

Yummy ice cream,perfect snack size!

4 stars

I often find ice cream based ice lollies too large and by the time I finish feel a bit sickly. This was not the case with the Ben& Jerry's Cookie Dough Peace Pop. It was the perfect round shape. The cookie dough was delicious and the little bite of caramel through it just topped it off. My son loved it too. I'll definitely buy again!

I wish I could review this...

5 stars

...but my family ate it all before I got to try it!! Safe to say it got rave reviews from my husband and daughter and I have been asked to buy it again. I have agreed on the proviso that I get first dibs next time!!

Delicious

5 stars

I absolutely love Ben and Jerry ice cream. It's our go to treat Ice cream. I couldn't wait to try their new ice cream peace pop. And it didn't disappoint. A handy Ice cream on a stick to eat on the go. As always it tastes amazing with its fair trade ingredients of chocolate, vanilla, chocolate chips and cookie dough centre. It tastes amazing and I would definitely buy them again

Tasty

3 stars

I bought these for me and my kids to try They are so yummy I bought the cookie dough Which is frozen.. have to defrost before eating They are amazing But I don't like the lice, they are too expensive for a tiny amount

Wow

5 stars

This is by far the tastiest ben and Jerry's product I have ever had, so sweet and creamy. Expensive but worth it. Would definitely purchase again. Love the funky colourful wrappers and box that they come in.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty product will buy in the shops again when I fancy some will definitely recommend to friends and family good value for money Very tasty not to rich or creamy it was perfect Nothing to complain about very nice indeed

Awesome Icecream

5 stars

These are a bit small but I find it is the perfect size for a sweet treat. Sure they're very sweet and a bit pricey, but it's ben and jerry's and they are chocolate covered vanilla and cookie dough lollies, not sure what people where expecting. The texture is creamy, like any Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

It's ok nothing can beat the original

2 stars

Saw this and thought why not eh who doesn't like Ben and Jerry's. It was nice and it was a plus it being on a stick etc but nothing can beat a original ben and Jerry's from the tub. It's good to have on the go but for movie nights the tub is needed!!!

Indulgent but delicious

5 stars

Like a party in your mouth! So delicious, exactly what you would expect from Ben and Jerry's. These will definitely become a staple in my diet as summer approaches! Just wish you could buy them in more places. Yum!

