Schwartz Japanese Street Food Ramen Seasoning 15G

Product Description
- A rich & fragrant ramen seasoning with ginger, garlic & soy inspired Japanese street food.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Garlic (17%), Onion Powder, Ground Ginger (5%), Black Pepper), Dried Soy Sauce (15%) (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat), Sugar, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Modified Starch, Chives, Colour (Plain Caramel), Porcini Mushroom, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Make a quick, delicious Japanese inspired Ramen
- Pan fry 2 Chicken breasts until cooked through, adding a handful of stir fry veg for the final couple of mins.
- Stir the seasoning into 600ml boiling water and divide between 2 bowls. Add cooked wheat or egg noodles, top with the vegetables and sliced Chicken breast.
- Customise your dish at the table with soy sauce, sesame oil and hot chilli sauce.
- Garnish with spring onions, a generous sprinkle of Schwartz Sesame Seeds and a halved soft-boiled egg
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1218kJ/288kcal
|Fat - Total
|1.1g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|- Sugars
|20.0g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|Protein
|10.5g
|Salt
|16.37g
