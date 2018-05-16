Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Wings 340G

- Energy1811kJ 434kcal22%
- Fat24.7g35%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars4.9g5%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ / 213kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked chicken wings marinated in a blend of piri piri spices with a lemon and herb piri piri sauce.
- Sous Vide. This pack of chicken wings has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- SLOW COOKED Marinated chicken wings with a lemon and herb piri piri sauce.
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (82%), Lemon and Herb Piri Piri Sauce (14%)(Water, Dextrose, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Chilli Purée, Sunflower Oil, Comminuted Lemon, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Chilli Powder, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Chilli Flakes, Rosemary Extract, Parsley), Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Red Pepper Flakes, Green Pepper Flakes (Green Pepper), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Parsley, Oregano, Lemon Oil, Chilli Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Place sachet of sauce to one side. Transfer the contents of the meat pouch to an oven proof dish/baking tray and gently separate wings. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, discard any cooking juices and pour sachet of sauce evenly over the wings and return to the oven for final 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (204g**)
|Energy
|888kJ / 213kcal
|1811kJ / 434kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|24.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|23.0g
|46.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 204g.
Safety information
