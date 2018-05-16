Ginsters Smoky Steak & Guinness Slice 170G

- Energy1800kJ 431kcal21%
Product Description
- British steak with Guinness®, potato, carrot, onion, swede, leek, and mushroom, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
- Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
- At Ginsters, we ensure to use only the best of quality ingredients to bring you your favourite slices. We've been baking these to perfection since 1969.
- -Made with 100% British Farmed beef
- -Made with British farmed vegetables
- -Baked in Cornwall, United Kingdom
- -No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- -We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
- -Source of protein
- -Suitable for home freezing
- -Can be eaten hot or cold
- -Perfect for easy lunches, light meals and on-the-go
- We bring you our Smoky Steak & Guinness® Slice, a deliciously smoky filling, covered in intensely rich gravy, and infused with smoked salt. The slice combines succulent 100% British farmed beef with potato, carrot, onion, swede, leek, chestnut mushrooms, a dash of black treacle, garlic - and that all important generous measure of world-famous Guinness®. Ginsters' first distinctly unique collaboration with Guinness® will not disappoint.
- We've made it easy for you. Bringing you a delicious & easy meal solution, perfect for any day of the week. Whether you fancy a slice for your lunch, as a snack or a light meal, we have you sorted. For further ease, we've made them suitable so they can be frozen at home. Our slices can be eaten both hot and cold, but are best served hot and only take 25 minutes in the oven.
- We now have a variety of products all packed with flavour suitable for an evening home meal, food on-the-go, snacking or picnics. We also cater to all dietary needs, whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, we have something for you. Have a look at the other products in our range.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% British Farmed Beef
Source of Protein
- No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
- Pack size: 170G

Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (20%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Guinness® (Barley), Potato, Carrot, Onion, Swede, Leek, Mushroom, Cornflour, Milk, Egg, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Oak Smoked Salt, Black Treacle, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring (Barley), Parsley, Black Pepper, Beef Stock, Mustard, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep RefrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat or enjoy hot.
For best results oven bake.
Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 30-35 mins.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 20-25 mins.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British Beef
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1059kJ/253kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.7g
|Salt
|0.63g
