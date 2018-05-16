Violife Original Free From Cocospread 150G

Product Description
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
- For more information and recipe ideas see www.violife.com
- Cocospread has the chocolatey taste you want from a chocolate spread, but only a quarter of the sugar, half the fat and half the calories you'll find in other chocolate spreads.
- Deliciously creamy, smooth and fresh. It's also versatile: spread on toast, crackers, pancakes, ice cream and waffles, perfect for baking cakes, tarts, muffins, brownies or just take a spoonful straight from the tub.
- With coconut oil and vitamin B12, Free from dairy, soya, gluten, lactose, nuts, Free from preservatives, Suitable for vegans and vegetarians, Kosher.
- Welcome to the wonderful world of Violife! We are a very vegan-dedicated community based in the beautiful surroundings of Thessalonica in Greece. We've been committed to making amazing tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy, non GMO foods since the 90's, in our production plant in Drama, and we are proud and humbled to be a favourite brand for so many Vegans, Vegetarians and Flexitarians in over 50 countries around the world.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- The Company Applies Certified Systems ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005
- 100% vegan
- With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12
- Free from Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose and Nuts
- Free from Preservatives
- Kosher - BK
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (15%), Brown Sugar, Cocoa Powder (8%), Starch, Dried Banana Powder, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Sea Salt, Olive Extract, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened consume within 10 days.Storage temperature: +2°C - +8°C. Best before: see on package. Keep it Cool!
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arivis S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
Return to
- Arivis S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
- P.C. 55510,
- Thessaloniki,
- Greece.
- Tel: +30 2311 990700
- E-mail: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|977kJ/235kcal
|Fat
|16g
|of which Saturates
|15g
|Carbohydrates
|21g
|of which Sugars
|15g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100% of NRV*)
|*NRV: Nutrient reference value according to EU Reg. 1169/2011
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021