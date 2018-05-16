TESCO FIRE PIT TRUFFLE FLAVOUR MAYO 100G
New
- Energy254kJ 62kcal3%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 410kcal
Product Description
- Mayonnaise made with black truffle flavour and porcini mushroom powder.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Salt], White Wine Vinegar, Dried Egg Yolk, Dried Egg White, Cornflour, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Truffle Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Tube. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (15g)
|Energy
|1690kJ / 410kcal
|254kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|42.0g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021