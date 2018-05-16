We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FIRE PIT TRUFFLE FLAVOUR MAYO 100G

TESCO FIRE PIT TRUFFLE FLAVOUR MAYO 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

New

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy254kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise made with black truffle flavour and porcini mushroom powder.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Salt], White Wine Vinegar, Dried Egg Yolk, Dried Egg White, Cornflour, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Truffle Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 10 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Tube. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (15g)
Energy1690kJ / 410kcal254kJ / 62kcal
Fat42.0g6.3g
Saturates4.1g0.6g
Carbohydrate5.4g0.8g
Sugars3.5g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.6g0.4g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

