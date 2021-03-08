Kinnerton Help For Heroes Mug With Chocolate Egg
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- In support of Help for Heroes
- A minimum of £20,000 will be donated by Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited between 2020-2022 to Help for Heroes Trading Limited which gifts all of its taxable profits to Help for Heroes (a charity registered in England and Wales, number 1120920, and in Scotland, number SCO44984).
- Help for Heroes believes those who serve our country deserve support when they're wounded.
- Every day, men and women have to leave the Armed Forces as a result of physical or psychological wounds, their lives changed forever.
- The charity helps them to recover by giving them physical, psychological, financial and welfare support when they need it. It also supports their families, because they too can be affected by their loved one's wounds. So far Help for Heroes has supported more than 25,000 people, but there are many more who need its help.
- Kinnerton is proud to support Help for Heroes; together we are helping wounded veterans recover and get on with their lives.
- To find out more go to www.helpforheroes.org.uk
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C015473, www.fsc.org
- Rainforest Alliance: Find out more at ra.org.
- Card - Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- The Kinnerton logo, and K device are all trade marks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Ltd
- Milky recipe
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- Chocolate treats lovingly made in Norfolk, Great Britain
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass*, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 26% minimum, Milk Solids 27% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- For Allergens see ingredients in Capitals.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Mug made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use: Wash and dry thoroughly before use. Suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- To Get in Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
- Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
- Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16.3g
|Energy
|2234kJ
|362kJ
|-
|535kcal
|87kcal
|Fat
|30g
|4.8g
|-of which saturates
|18g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|9.2g
|-of which sugars
|57g
|9.2g
|Protein
|9.1g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.05g
