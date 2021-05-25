We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuii Minis Salted Caramel Australian Mcdn 6X55ml

Nuii Minis Salted Caramel Australian Mcdn 6X55ml
£ 3.50
£1.07/100ml
Portion (42,8 g / 55 ml)
  • Energy670 kJ 160 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1564 kJ/375 kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream swirled with salted caramel sauce (5.5 %), covered with milk chocolate (34 %) and caramelised Australian macadamia nut pieces.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Iconic koalas, kangaroos and ravishing landscapes, Australia offers the perfect setting for the impressive macadamia tree. This sun-soaked country produces macadamia nuts with a delicate buttery flavour and a velvety crunch. Slightly roasted, the macadamia which is frequently referred to as the 'queen of nuts' found a home away from home as delicious brittle in our milk chocolate coupled with a rich salted caramel sauce swirled in our creamy vanilla ice cream. A taste that's worth exploring.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature - Cacao Cocoa
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Nuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
  • Made with Cream
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Salted Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk: Whole Milk, Sugar; Concentrated Butter (Milk), Salt 0.1 %, Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agents: Pectins, Xanthan Gum; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Australian Macadamia Nut pieces (2 %), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass¹, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E 476), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg., This product does not contain Palm Oil as an ingredient.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • UK:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • UK:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPortion = 42,8 g / mlPortion % RI*
Energy 1564 kJ/375 kcal670 kJ/160 kcal8 %
Fat 22 g9,6 g14 %
- of which saturates 13 g5,6 g28 %
Carbohydrate 39 g17 g7 %
- of which sugars 33 g14 g16 %
Dietary Fibre 0,8 g<0,5 g-
Protein 3,8 g1,6 g3 %
Salt 0,30 g0,13 g2 %
*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

