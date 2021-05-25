Nuii Minis Salted Caramel Australian Mcdn 6X55ml
Product Description
- Vanilla dairy ice cream swirled with salted caramel sauce (5.5 %), covered with milk chocolate (34 %) and caramelised Australian macadamia nut pieces.
- Iconic koalas, kangaroos and ravishing landscapes, Australia offers the perfect setting for the impressive macadamia tree. This sun-soaked country produces macadamia nuts with a delicate buttery flavour and a velvety crunch. Slightly roasted, the macadamia which is frequently referred to as the 'queen of nuts' found a home away from home as delicious brittle in our milk chocolate coupled with a rich salted caramel sauce swirled in our creamy vanilla ice cream. A taste that's worth exploring.
- Made with Cream
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Salted Caramel Sauce (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk: Whole Milk, Sugar; Concentrated Butter (Milk), Salt 0.1 %, Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agents: Pectins, Xanthan Gum; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Australian Macadamia Nut pieces (2 %), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass¹, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E 476), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Carrot Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg., This product does not contain Palm Oil as an ingredient.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18 °C. Do not re-freeze once defrosted. For best before end: see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 portions
Name and address
- UK:
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Portion = 42,8 g / ml
|Portion % RI*
|Energy
|1564 kJ/375 kcal
|670 kJ/160 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|22 g
|9,6 g
|14 %
|- of which saturates
|13 g
|5,6 g
|28 %
|Carbohydrate
|39 g
|17 g
|7 %
|- of which sugars
|33 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Dietary Fibre
|0,8 g
|<0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|3,8 g
|1,6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,30 g
|0,13 g
|2 %
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
