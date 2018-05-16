The Coconut Collaborative Praline & Chocolate Little Pots 4x45g

- Totally Plant-Based
- No, Really.
- On first taste, you'd definitely be forgiven for not believing us. But yes, these unbelievably luxurious Praline and Chocolate Little Pots are totally, utterly, 100% plant-based. What's more, each pot is gluten free and only 110 calories. Awesome, right?
- Plant Based
- Taste the Good Life
- 110 Calories per Pot
- We Plant Trees
- Dairy and Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Cream (28%), Water, Praline (20%) (Water, Sugar, Hazelnuts (22%), Corn Starch, Sunflower Lecithin, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Carrot Concentrate), Sugar, Dark Chocolate (5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Chicory Root Fibre, Cocoa Butter, Potato Starch, Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Modified Corn Starch Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Dairy and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made in Belgium from EU and Non EU ingredients
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
- The Coconut Collaborative B.V.,
- Kingsfordweg 151,
Return to
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16a Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
- coconutco.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (45g)
|Energy
|1025kJ
|461kJ
|-
|244kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|15g
|7.0g
|of which Saturates
|10g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22g
|10g
|of which Sugars
|15g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.03g
