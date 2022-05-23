Walkers Quavers Salt & Vinegar 34G
This pack contains:
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ
Product Description
- Salt and Vinegar Flavour Potato Snack
- - 34g pack of Walkers Quavers salt & vinegar snacks
- - They're back! You asked us to bring back the delicious salt & vinegar flavour and we've listened
- - Walkers Quavers are the perfect lunchtime or afternoon snack
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- They're back by popular demand. You asked us to bring back the delicious flavours of salt & vinegar and prawn cocktails Quavers and we listened. They're as curly, crunchy and melty as ever. So go on, pop one in your mouth.
- Bring on the fun for all the family with Walkers' range of delicious snacks that are perfect for snacking throughout the day or packing into weekday lunchboxes. Including a wide range of snack time favourites such as Monster Munch, French Fries, Wotsits, Squares and Quavers, there's a tasty Walkers snack for the whole family.
- Walkers Quavers, Walkers and the Quavers logos are registered trademarks. ©2020
- Light curly potato snack
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 34G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt and Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Corn (Maize), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.They are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help!
- Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk
- Or Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 34g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|741kJ
|2181kJ
|177kcal(9%*)
|522kcal
|Fat
|9.7g (14%*)
|28.6g
|of which saturates
|0.9g (4%*)
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|63.7g
|of which sugars
|0.1g (<1%*)
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.82g (14%*)
|2.40g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
