Hooch Orange 70Cl

Product Description
- A sparkling alcoholic orangeade made with real oranges and natural flavours, containing real juicy bits.
- Hooch ® Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. Produced under licence by Global Brands Ltd
- Contains 4% juice from concentrate
- Contains sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see shoulderStore in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Global Brands Ltd,
- 5th Floor,
- Lockoford Lane,
- Chesterfield,
- Derbyshire,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
