Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Soap Set 3X100g
- This contemporary collection includes fragrances of Wild Flower Meadow and Woodland Bluebell which have been inspired by the beautiful Cotswold countryside
- FSC® - Please Replace with Printer's FSC Logo
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Recycle
- For recycling advice please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- Sustainably luxury
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Wild Flower Meadow: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI77891), Hexyl Cinnamal, Woodland Bluebell: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI77891)
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Lather and Rinse.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
Baylis & Harding Plc,
B98 7AS,
England.
RP. MSL,
Suite 5385,
27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin.,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Net Contents
3 x 100g ℮
Safety information
