Heck Vegan Italia Burgers 228G
Product Description
- Vegan Burgers with Tomato, Vegan Mozzarella-Style Cheese, Basil, Garlic and Seasoning.
- At Heck we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Please recycle this sleeve and tray
- Power to the Bean
- Fava Bean Based Burgers with Vegan Cheese, Tomato, Basil and Garlic
- British by Heck
- Low Fat
- High Fibre and Protein
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 228G
- Low Fat
- High Fibre
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Textured Fava Bean Protein (13%), Meat-Free Base (Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Pea Fibre, Modified Starch, Flavour, Beetroot Powder (Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concetrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Tea Extract, Spice Extracts), Oven Dried Tomato (6%), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre), Basil (3%), Vegan Mozzarella-Style Cheese (2%) (Water, Coconut Oil (25%), Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)), Seasoning (Rice Flour, Salt, Sugar, Leek Powder, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid, Spice, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spice Extract, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extract), Garlic (2%), Citrus Fibre, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Allergens Refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.
Pan-fry, for best results
Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Net Contents
228g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per burger (107g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|456kJ/109kcal
|488kJ/117kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|1.8g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|12g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|7.3g
|Protein
|8.6g
|9.2g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021