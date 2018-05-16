Tesco Black Garlic Half Chicken 700G

- Energy1613kJ 385kcal19%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked half chicken with added water marinated in a blend of spices with a rich chicken gravy style sauce.
- Sous Vide. This pack of half chicken has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture.
- SLOW COOKED Succulent chicken marinated in black garlic with a rich stocky sauce.
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (78%), Chicken Gravy Style Sauce [Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Chicken Extract, Corn Starch, Onion, Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Onion Extract, Black Pepper], Water, Sugar, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Citrate), Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Onion Powder, Black Garlic Powder, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Honey Powder, Rosemary, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 45 mins Remove all packaging and put sauce sachet to one side. Empty contents of the pouch to an ovenproof dish and place chicken skin side up. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour the contents of the sauce sachet into the dish and stir in with the juices. Return to the oven for final 5 minutes. Remove from oven and serve chicken and sauce.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack 210g
|Energy
|768kJ / 183kcal
|1613kJ / 385kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|18.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|23.4g
|49.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
