Tesco Gammon With Parsley Sauce 300G

- Energy606kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt2.5g42%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 606kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked topside gammon steaks with added water and a parsley sauce sachet.
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers continually to improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- From Trusted Farms Topside steaks served with a rich parsley sauce
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (71%), Parsley Sauce (16%) [Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Maize Starch, White Pepper], Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Gammon steaks are not suitable for microwave cooking.
To heat sauce: 800W 1min 20 secs / 900W 50 secs. Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Place sachet to one side. PAN FRY 10-12 minutes. Heat a frying pan. Add 1tsp of oil to the pan and heat, place steaks into pan, cook turning frequently. Once cooked allow to rest for a few minutes, pour over sauce and serve.
Hob
Instructions: Chilled: Approx. 2 mins. Empty sachet contents into a saucepan and gently heat, stirring continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (105g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|606kJ / 144kcal
|577kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|27.1g
|25.8g
|Salt
|2.5g
|2.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021