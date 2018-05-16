We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Fridge Raiders Katsu Chicken Bites 90G

Fridge Raiders Katsu Chicken Bites 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g
This pack contains:
  • Energy787kJ 188kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ/209kcal

Product Description

  • Katsu Curry flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast
  • Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
  • Powered by Protein
  • We've made it our mission to lift you up with Snacks which excite the senses.
  • Snacks packed with protein to help you Get the Most out of your day.
  • We keep it real, straight from the Fridge because life is too full for empty snacks.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • 18g Protein
  • 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Cotton Seed, Sunflower), Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Sage, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Natural Flavouring), Rusk (Wheat Flour, (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone 0800 783 4321
  • fridgeraiders.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (90g)
Energy 874kJ/209kcal787kJ/188kcal
Fat 11g10g
of which saturates 4.4g4.0g
Carbohydrate 5.6g5.0g
of which sugars 0.9g0.8g
Protein 21g19g
Salt 1.5g1.4g
This pack contains 1 serving--

Safety information

Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

