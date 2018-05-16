Andros Chocolate Dessert with Almond Milk 2 x 120g

Product Description
- Almond Milk-Based Chocolate Dessert.
- Almond milk dessert made with the finest chocolate
- Made with almond milk for a deliciously creamy chocolate dessert that's dairy free with no compromise on taste
- Suitable for Vegans
- Less than 5% Fat
- European Vegetarian Union
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Almond Milk 76% (Water, Almond Puree 2%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate 6% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Maize Starch, Acacia Fibers, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener: Carob Seed Flour, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For use by date: see top of packKeep refrigerated
Produce of
Made in Germany, Packed in France
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Andros,
- 46130 Biars,
- France.
- Andros UK,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
Net Contents
2 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|467 kJ / 111 kcal
|Fat:
|3.4 g
|of which saturates:
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|18 g
|of which sugars:
|13 g
|Fibre:
|2.1 g
|Proteins:
|1.1 g
|Salt:
|0.17 g
