Wicked Kitchen Chai Latte Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

It's my first time trying the Wicked Kitchen ice d
It's my first time trying the Wicked Kitchen ice dream. I ordered this chai one and the birthday cake one. I saw this flavour was newer but had no reviews so ordered it and hoped for the best. Unfortunately this one is a big let down. I opened the tub expecting a caramel-coloured dessert as advertised on the tub, but was met by an unappetizing dark mustard-yellow. The flavor is very subtle. Hardly sweet, with no real spiced chai flavour. Just tastes like a very watery cup of breakfast tea. The texture is like a cheap sorbet- ice crystal-y and watery, not creamy or rich at all. The biscuit pieces are sandy in texture with little else to add. The birthday cake one in comparison is very nice and has a nice typical ice-cream texture. I would recommend people to avoid this "chai" flavour and try those in the range with existing good ratings. I took the gamble so you don't have to lol