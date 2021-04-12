We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Chai Latte Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

New

One scoop
  • Energy613kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Flavoured black tea iced dessert made with coconut cream powder and coconut oil with caramelised biscuit pieces.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we´re Derek & Chad. We´re chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavour, crunchy texture, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We´re proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Sweet ice dream with cinnamon, ginger, tea and crumbly caramelised biscuit pieces awesomely aromatic
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Caramelised Biscuit Pieces (9%) [Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Oat Fibre, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Caramel, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring], Coconut Cream Powder [Coconut Cream, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch], Flavoured Black Tea Infusion (6%) [Water, Black Tea, Cinnamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Clove, Black Pepper, Fennel, Flavouring], Coconut Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Colour (Plain Caramel), Modified Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Potato Fibre, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, lupins and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scoop (68g)
Energy902kJ / 215kcal613kJ / 146kcal
Fat10.4g7.1g
Saturates8.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate29.2g19.9g
Sugars19.6g13.3g
Fibre1.3g0.9g
Protein0.6g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
One scoop 68g is the equivalent to 100ml.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

It's my first time trying the Wicked Kitchen ice d

1 stars

It's my first time trying the Wicked Kitchen ice dream. I ordered this chai one and the birthday cake one. I saw this flavour was newer but had no reviews so ordered it and hoped for the best. Unfortunately this one is a big let down. I opened the tub expecting a caramel-coloured dessert as advertised on the tub, but was met by an unappetizing dark mustard-yellow. The flavor is very subtle. Hardly sweet, with no real spiced chai flavour. Just tastes like a very watery cup of breakfast tea. The texture is like a cheap sorbet- ice crystal-y and watery, not creamy or rich at all. The biscuit pieces are sandy in texture with little else to add. The birthday cake one in comparison is very nice and has a nice typical ice-cream texture. I would recommend people to avoid this "chai" flavour and try those in the range with existing good ratings. I took the gamble so you don't have to lol

