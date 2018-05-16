Tesco Chicken Quick Cook Steaks 400G

- Energy597kJ 141kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast steaks.
- Pan fry for succulent, tender steaks. Why not slice and add to a wrap or salad? At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers to continually improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do.
- Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 10 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry for 10 minutes, turning frequently. Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (133g)
|Energy
|449kJ / 106kcal
|597kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|31.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
