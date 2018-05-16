By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G
£ 1.30
£0.72/100g

New

Per 90g pot
  • Energy888kJ 213kcal
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2x Layers of High Cocoa Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Smooth High Cocoa Chocolate Dessert All Topped with Stabilised Whipped Cream.
  • The richest, creamiest chocolate Cadbury has ever made. Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate Trifle is a brand new type of chocolate trifle made with 40% cocoa solids and smooth and creamy milk. It's a bit grown up.
  • Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
  • Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
  • Both Rich & Creamy
  • Original
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cream, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Chocolate Chip Cookie (10%) (Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E475), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)), Rice Flour, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder), High Cocoa Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E472b), Dried Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (E401, E410, E412, E415, E450, Pectin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain sleeve for product information.

Name and address

  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments, write to us at Customer Relations
  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (90g)%* Per pot
Energy kJ987888
Energy kcal23721311%
Fat g13.412.117%
of which saturates g7.56.734%
Carbohydrate g25.222.79%
of which sugars g17.115.417%
Fibre g1.11.0
Protein g4.33.98%
Salt g0.140.122%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here