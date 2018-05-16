Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G
New
- Energy888kJ 213kcal11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- 2x Layers of High Cocoa Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Smooth High Cocoa Chocolate Dessert All Topped with Stabilised Whipped Cream.
- The richest, creamiest chocolate Cadbury has ever made. Cadbury Dark Milk Chocolate Trifle is a brand new type of chocolate trifle made with 40% cocoa solids and smooth and creamy milk. It's a bit grown up.
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
- Both Rich & Creamy
- Original
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cream, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Chocolate Chip Cookie (10%) (Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E475), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)), Rice Flour, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Treacle, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder), High Cocoa Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E472b), Dried Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (E401, E410, E412, E415, E450, Pectin), Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and other Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Retain sleeve for product information.
Name and address
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
Return to
Customer Relations
- UK: Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
2 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot (90g)
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|987
|888
|Energy kcal
|237
|213
|11%
|Fat g
|13.4
|12.1
|17%
|of which saturates g
|7.5
|6.7
|34%
|Carbohydrate g
|25.2
|22.7
|9%
|of which sugars g
|17.1
|15.4
|17%
|Fibre g
|1.1
|1.0
|Protein g
|4.3
|3.9
|8%
|Salt g
|0.14
|0.12
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
