Tesco Finest Pork Chops With Garlic Butter 435G

- Energy1714kJ 410kcal21%
- Fat22.7g32%
- Saturates8.8g44%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Bone in outdoor bred pork chops with garlic and shallot butter.
- Prime Cut Outdoor Bred Thick cut of pork for tenderness and succulence with garlic and shallot butter
- Pack size: 435G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (93%), Butter (Milk), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Shallot, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Maize Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Parsley, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Cornflour, White Pepper, Sage, Fennel Seed, Thyme, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-25 mins Place the chops on a foil lined grill tray and place in the centre of a preheated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best result, Pan Fry 10-15 mins Pan Fry in a little oil over a low/medium heat for 10-15 minutes, turning halfway. Add butter pellets for last minute of cooking. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
435g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork chop (178g**)
|Energy
|963kJ / 230kcal
|1714kJ / 410kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|22.7g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|27.2g
|48.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 435g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones.
