Maximuscle Cookies & Cream Protein Bar 45G
Per Bar:
- Energy
- 728kJ
-
- 174kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618 kJ
Product Description
- A Caramel Coloured Protein Bar with a Caramel Layer with Cocoa Soy Nuggets, Covered in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating with Sweeteners, Topped with White Chocolate Chips.
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Informed Sport
- Excessive consumption may produce a laxative effect.
- High protein and fibre
- Low sugar
- Calories 174
- 15g protein
- Made with sustainable palm oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 45G
- High Protein
- High Fibre
- Low Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (40%) [Milk Proteins, Soy Protein Nuggets (Isolated Soy Protein, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Hydrolysed Wheat Protein], Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (11%) [Sweeteners (Isomalt, Sucralose), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Flavourings], Low Sugar Caramel (9%) [Oligofructose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Shea Oil, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetener (Maltitol), White Chocolate Chips [2%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Natural Mixed Tocopherols)
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Consume up to two bars daily.
Number of uses
This pack contains one serving
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- HNC (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 683,
- Salford,
- M5 0NW.
Return to
- Contact Us
- Maximuscle Customer Relations,
- HNC (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 683,
- Salford,
- M5 0NW.
- E customer.relations@maximuscle.com
- W www.maximuscle.com
- @Maximuscle
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar
|Energy
|1618 kJ
|728 kJ
|-
|387 kcal
|174 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|6.1 g
|of which saturates
|4.8 g
|2.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|33 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|4.3 g
|1.9 g
|of which polyols
|26.2 g
|11.8 g
|Fibre
|10.8 g
|4.9 g
|Protein
|32 g
|15 g
|Salt
|0.74 g
|0.33 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.