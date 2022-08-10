We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Maximuscle Cookies & Cream Protein Bar 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maximuscle Cookies & Cream Protein Bar 45G
£2.20
£4.89/100g

Per Bar:

Energy
728kJ
174kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1618 kJ

Product Description

  • A Caramel Coloured Protein Bar with a Caramel Layer with Cocoa Soy Nuggets, Covered in a Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating with Sweeteners, Topped with White Chocolate Chips.
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Informed Sport
  • Excessive consumption may produce a laxative effect.
  • High protein and fibre
  • Low sugar
  • Calories 174
  • 15g protein
  • Made with sustainable palm oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G
  • High Protein
  • High Fibre
  • Low Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (40%) [Milk Proteins, Soy Protein Nuggets (Isolated Soy Protein, Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch), Hydrolysed Wheat Protein], Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (11%) [Sweeteners (Isomalt, Sucralose), Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Flavourings], Low Sugar Caramel (9%) [Oligofructose, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Shea Oil, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Sweetener (Maltitol), White Chocolate Chips [2%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Natural Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Natural Mixed Tocopherols)

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Nuts, Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Consume up to two bars daily.

Number of uses

This pack contains one serving

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • HNC (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 683,
  • Salford,
  • M5 0NW.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Maximuscle Customer Relations,
  • HNC (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 683,
  • Salford,
  • M5 0NW.
  • E customer.relations@maximuscle.com
  • W www.maximuscle.com
  • @Maximuscle

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar
Energy 1618 kJ728 kJ
-387 kcal174 kcal
Fat 13 g6.1 g
of which saturates 4.8 g2.2 g
Carbohydrate 33 g15 g
of which sugars 4.3 g1.9 g
of which polyols 26.2 g11.8 g
Fibre 10.8 g4.9 g
Protein 32 g15 g
Salt 0.74 g0.33 g
View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here