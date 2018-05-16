We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free Lamb Style Koftas 320G

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free Lamb Style Koftas 320G
£ 3.50
£10.94/kg
One kebab
  • Energy667kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal

Product Description

  • Wheat and soya protein based koftas with cumin, coriander and chilli flakes.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Pant Based Wheat and Soya protein seasoned with cumin, chilli and coriander.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (17%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch (3.5%), Flavouring, Soya Protein (2%), Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Onion Powder, Cumin, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper, Paprika, Coriander, Malted Barley Extract, Turmeric, Mint, Chilli Flakes, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kebab (72g**)
Energy927kJ / 221kcal667kJ / 159kcal
Fat9.8g7.1g
Saturates3.0g2.2g
Carbohydrate8.9g6.4g
Sugars2.7g1.9g
Fibre4.0g2.9g
Protein22.4g16.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 288g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

