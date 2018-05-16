Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free Lamb Style Koftas 320G

- Energy667kJ 159kcal8%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates2.2g11%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 221kcal
Product Description
- Wheat and soya protein based koftas with cumin, coriander and chilli flakes.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is a culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dished with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Pant Based Wheat and Soya protein seasoned with cumin, chilli and coriander.
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (17%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch (3.5%), Flavouring, Soya Protein (2%), Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Onion Powder, Cumin, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper, Paprika, Coriander, Malted Barley Extract, Turmeric, Mint, Chilli Flakes, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (72g**)
|Energy
|927kJ / 221kcal
|667kJ / 159kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|2.9g
|Protein
|22.4g
|16.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
