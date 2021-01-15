The Unbelievable Alt. Chickenless Tender Pieces 180G

I didn't like it
I found it really awful. I had to throw it away.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ
Plant Proteins (74%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (Water, Soya Protein, Cornflour), Vegetable Protein Powder (Soya, Potato, Broad Bean)], Water, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Flavourings, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder
For use by date see top of pack. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before cooking, use the same day.
Hob
Instructions: Simply use instead of chicken in your fave recipes.
8 Mins
Heat 1 tsp of oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Remove all packaging (obvs) and cook
your chickenless pieces for 4 mins, stirring frequently. Add 2 tbsp of water and keep cooking on a medium heat (stirring frequently) for 4 mins more, then use in your favourite recipe.
Cooking instructions are for the whole pack. This is just a guide, cooking appliances vary a bit, so always make sure your food is piping hot.
2 Servings
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (90g)
|Energy
|635kJ
|571kJ
|-
|150kcal
|135kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|5.7g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|25g
|22g
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.84g
|Serves 2
|-
|-
