Tesco Pork, Tomato and Mozzarella Chipolatas 375g
- Energy629kJ 151kcal8%
- Fat10.9g16%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 266kcal
Product Description
- Pork sausages with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese and tomato flavoured seasoning.
- BRITISH PORK Seasoned with tomato, mozzarella, herbs and spices
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Salt, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Potato Starch, Parsley, Fennel, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Basil, Oregano, Tomato Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Paprika Extract, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Garlic Extract, Oregano Extract.
Filled into UK & non-UK beef casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 8-10 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
375g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (57g**)
|Energy
|1104kJ / 266kcal
|629kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|16.0g
|9.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 375g typically weighs 342g.
